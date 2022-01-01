Go
Quarantino's

Detroit Style Pizza

1444 lake dr SE

Popular Items

Yes, we have a Chicken Pesto Pizza$15.50
Pesto, Mozzarella and Brick cheese, diced Amish chicken, roasted garlic & bell pepper, cherry tomato
Vegan Big SId - LUNCH SPEC.$10.00
Simply Red - LUNCH SPEC.$10.00
Side Of Marinara$2.50
One side is two 2 oz containers of sauce
Breadsticks - Cheesy$9.50
Six sticks per order. Comes with ranch and marinara
MC5 - LUNCH SPEC.$10.00
It's All Greektown To Me - LUNCH SPEC.$10.00
Vegan Maui Bird - LUNCH SPEC.$10.00
Side of Hot Honey$3.00
One side is one 2 oz container
Plain Breadsticks$7.00
1444 lake dr SE

Grand Rapids MI

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
