Caesar salad in Quarryville

Quarryville restaurants
Quarryville restaurants that serve caesar salad

Pasquale's pizza V - 399 Nottingham Rd

399 Nottingham Rd, Quarryville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Caesar salad$12.50
Romaine lettuce, sharp provolone, parmesan cheese, mixed with caesar dressing, olive oil, topped with grilled chicken.
More about Pasquale's pizza V - 399 Nottingham Rd
PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Two Cousins Pizza Quarryville

126 Townsedge Dr, Quarryville

Avg 4.2 (255 reviews)
Takeout
Caesar Salad$7.99
Romaine lettuce, croutons, and romano cheese. Served with a side of caesar dressing unless otherwise specified
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$9.99
Our Caesar salad topped with grilled chicken. Served with a side of caesar dressing unless otherwise specified
More about Two Cousins Pizza Quarryville

