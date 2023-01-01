Cheeseburgers in Quarryville
Quarryville restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
Pasquale's pizza V - 399 Nottingham Rd
399 Nottingham Rd, Quarryville
|1/4 Cheeseburger
|$8.50
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions & mayo.
|Cheeseburger Sub Hoagie
|$11.25
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions and mayo .
Two Cousins Pizza Quarryville
126 Townsedge Dr, Quarryville
|Cheeseburger Sub
Served on our homemade bread with american cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and mayo unless otherwise specified
|Hawaiian Cheeseburger Sub
Served on our homemade bread with lettuce, tomatoes, onion, mayo, and grilled pineapple unless otherwise specified
|Cheeseburger salad
|$9.99
Our tossed salad topped with sweet peppers and sliced cheeseburgers