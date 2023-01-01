Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Quarryville

Quarryville restaurants
Quarryville restaurants that serve chicken salad

Pasquale's pizza V - 399 Nottingham Rd

399 Nottingham Rd, Quarryville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Caesar salad$12.50
Romaine lettuce, sharp provolone, parmesan cheese, mixed with caesar dressing, olive oil, topped with grilled chicken.
Chicken Salad$12.50
Grilled or crispy, lettuce, tomato, red onions & romano cheese.
More about Pasquale's pizza V - 399 Nottingham Rd
Consumer pic

PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Two Cousins Pizza Quarryville

126 Townsedge Dr, Quarryville

Avg 4.2 (255 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Salad$9.25
Our tossed salad topped with crispy golden brown chicken bites
Buffalo Chicken Salad$9.25
Our tossed salad with crispy golden brown chicken bites tossed in our hot sauce
Grilled Chicken Salad$9.99
Our tossed salad topped with grilled chicken
More about Two Cousins Pizza Quarryville

