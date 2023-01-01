Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chocolate cake in
Quarryville
/
Quarryville
/
Chocolate Cake
Quarryville restaurants that serve chocolate cake
Pasquale's pizza V - 399 Nottingham Rd
399 Nottingham Rd, Quarryville
No reviews yet
Chocolate Cake
$4.50
More about Pasquale's pizza V - 399 Nottingham Rd
PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Two Cousins Pizza Quarryville
126 Townsedge Dr, Quarryville
Avg 4.2
(255 reviews)
Chocolate Mousse Cake
$3.75
More about Two Cousins Pizza Quarryville
Browse other tasty dishes in Quarryville
Jalapeno Poppers
Stromboli
Shrimp Basket
Cheeseburgers
Chicken Parmesan
Caesar Salad
Cannolis
Turkey Wraps
More near Quarryville to explore
Lancaster
Avg 4.6
(95 restaurants)
Ephrata
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Lititz
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
New Holland
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Strasburg
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Leola
Avg 4.1
(4 restaurants)
West Grove
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Honey Brook
Avg 4
(3 restaurants)
Parkesburg
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Lancaster
Avg 4.6
(95 restaurants)
York
Avg 4.5
(26 restaurants)
Reading
Avg 4.5
(49 restaurants)
Lebanon
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Harrisburg
Avg 4.4
(38 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(423 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(112 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.5
(394 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(202 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(72 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(134 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(308 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston