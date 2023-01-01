Greek salad in Quarryville
More about Pasquale's pizza V - 399 Nottingham Rd
Pasquale's pizza V - 399 Nottingham Rd
399 Nottingham Rd, Quarryville
|Greek Salad
|$12.50
Lettuce,Tomato, red onion, feta cheese, black olives.
More about Two Cousins Pizza Quarryville
PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Two Cousins Pizza Quarryville
126 Townsedge Dr, Quarryville
|Greek Salad
|$9.99
Romaine lettuce, red onions, black olives, cucumber, crumbled feta cheese, tomatoes, and romano cheese. Served with a side of greek dressing unless otherwise specified