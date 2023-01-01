Grilled chicken salad in Quarryville
Quarryville restaurants that serve grilled chicken salad
More about Pasquale's pizza V - 399 Nottingham Rd
Pasquale's pizza V - 399 Nottingham Rd
399 Nottingham Rd, Quarryville
|Grilled Chicken Caesar salad
|$12.50
Romaine lettuce, sharp provolone, parmesan cheese, mixed with caesar dressing, olive oil, topped with grilled chicken.
More about Two Cousins Pizza Quarryville
PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Two Cousins Pizza Quarryville
126 Townsedge Dr, Quarryville
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$9.99
Our tossed salad topped with grilled chicken
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
|$9.99
Our Caesar salad topped with grilled chicken. Served with a side of caesar dressing unless otherwise specified