Quesadillas in Quarryville
Quarryville restaurants that serve quesadillas
Pasquale's pizza V - 399 Nottingham Rd
399 Nottingham Rd, Quarryville
|Quesadilla de pollo
|$11.99
Cheese and marinated chicken.
|Quesadilla de Chorizo
|$11.99
Mexican sausage and cheese
Two Cousins Pizza Quarryville
126 Townsedge Dr, Quarryville
|Cheese Quesadillas
|$7.50
With mozzarella and cheddar cheese unless otherwise specified
|Western Quesadilla
|$9.25
With grilled chicken, mushrooms, green peppers, tomatoes, mozzarella and cheddar cheese unless otherwise specified
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$8.25
With grilled chicken, mozzarella and cheddar cheese unless otherwise specified