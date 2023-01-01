Steak stromboli in Quarryville
Quarryville restaurants that serve steak stromboli
Pasquale's pizza V - 399 Nottingham Rd
399 Nottingham Rd, Quarryville
|Steak Stromboli Lg
|$19.00
|Steak Stromboli Md
|$17.00
Steak, ham, cheese & sauce.
PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Two Cousins Pizza Quarryville
126 Townsedge Dr, Quarryville
|Lg. Chicken Steak Stromboli
|$19.99
With sautéed onion, pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese unless otherwise specified.
|Lg. Steak Stromboli
|$19.99
With sautéed onion, pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese unless otherwise specified.
|Md. Steak Stromboli
|$16.99
With sautéed onion, pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese unless otherwise specified.