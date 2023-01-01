Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taco pizza in Quarryville

Go
Quarryville restaurants
Toast

Quarryville restaurants that serve taco pizza

Consumer pic

 

Pasquale's pizza V - 399 Nottingham Rd

399 Nottingham Rd, Quarryville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Taco Pizza Lg$24.00
More about Pasquale's pizza V - 399 Nottingham Rd
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Two Cousins Pizza Quarryville

126 Townsedge Dr, Quarryville

Avg 4.2 (255 reviews)
Takeout
Pers Taco Pizza Gourmet$10.99
Seasoned taco beef and mozzarella cheese, topped with sour cream, tomatoes, crisp lettuce, and cheddar cheese
XL. Taco Pizza Gourmet$20.99
Seasoned taco beef and mozzarella cheese, topped with sour cream, tomatoes, crisp lettuce, and cheddar cheese
Lg. Taco Pizza Gourmet$18.99
Seasoned taco beef and mozzarella cheese, topped with sour cream, tomatoes, crisp lettuce, and cheddar cheese
More about Two Cousins Pizza Quarryville

Browse other tasty dishes in Quarryville

Cannolis

Chicken Wraps

Tiramisu

Spaghetti

Lasagna

Cheeseburgers

Chicken Cheesesteaks

Spaghetti And Meatballs

Map

More near Quarryville to explore

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (95 restaurants)

Ephrata

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Lititz

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

New Holland

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Strasburg

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Leola

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

West Grove

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Honey Brook

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Parkesburg

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (95 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Harrisburg

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (428 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (113 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (395 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (137 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (312 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston