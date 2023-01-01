Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Quarryville

Quarryville restaurants
Quarryville restaurants that serve tacos

Pasquale's pizza V - 399 Nottingham Rd

399 Nottingham Rd, Quarryville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tacos de pollo$10.99
Marinated chicken
More about Pasquale's pizza V - 399 Nottingham Rd
PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Two Cousins Pizza Quarryville

126 Townsedge Dr, Quarryville

Avg 4.2 (255 reviews)
Takeout
XL. Taco Pizza Gourmet$20.99
Seasoned taco beef and mozzarella cheese, topped with sour cream, tomatoes, crisp lettuce, and cheddar cheese
Beef Taco Salad$9.99
iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, cheddar cheese, topped with corn tortilla chips and served with salsa and sour cream
Pers Taco Pizza Gourmet$10.99
Seasoned taco beef and mozzarella cheese, topped with sour cream, tomatoes, crisp lettuce, and cheddar cheese
More about Two Cousins Pizza Quarryville

