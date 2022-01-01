Quarterdeck – Dania Beach

Green Bar & Kitchen

No reviews yet

Green Bar & Kitchen embodies the concept of vibrant, plant-based, wholesome eating. Our menu features items including: whole grains, nuts, seeds, veggies, soups, fruits, fresh juices, superfood salads and smoothies, and bakery items ( with many gluten free options too). All menu items are vegan and absolutely delicious! Green Bar & Kitchen is where healthy eating coexists with great taste.

