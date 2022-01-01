Quatorze
The quintessential Parisian Bistro, tucked away in New York's Upper East Side.
SEAFOOD
1578 1st ave • $$
1578 1st ave
New York NY
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:30 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:30 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:30 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:30 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:30 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Gracie Mews Diner
Delicious and elevated diner cuisine. We use thoughtful flavors that are prepared with care.
Canyon Road
Canyon Road is cozy Mexican Grill, opened in 1984 by Ark Restaurants Group, which Chef Ruperto Ramirez took over in 2017. Canyon Road is a casual family-run restaurant that has seen three generations of Upper East Siders grow up along with it.