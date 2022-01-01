Go
Quattro Pazzi Darien

Modern Italian

171 Post Road

Popular Items

Kids Penne Vodka$12.00
Quattro Salad$14.00
Arugula, Radicchio, Endive, Frisee, gorgonzola, white balsamic vinaigrette
Classic Caesar$13.00
House made croutons and parmigiano shavings
Carrot Cake$13.00
Cheesecake Brulee$13.00
Ricotta and mascarpone cheese cream with caramel covered with crème brulee
Side Penne Vodka$9.00
Panzanella Salad$14.00
Homemade Chocolate Mousse$11.00
light and creamy mousse that melts in your mouth
Bomba$13.00
classic vanilla and chocolate gelato centered with a cherry and sliced cinnamon
covered almonds, finished with a chocolate coating
Chocolate Temptation$12.00
Location

171 Post Road

Darien CT

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:45 pm
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

