Que Rico! Restaurant
Puerto Rican Food brought to the Southside of Chicago. Our traditional recipes are authentic, it’s like a passport to Puerto Rico when you taste the food. Come in and enjoy!
4454 S Western Avenue
Location
Chicago IL
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
