Go
Toast

Que Whiskey Kitchen

A cozy corner located in Southington, CT serving fine hand-crafted whiskeys and authentic, slow-smoked barbecue.

Southington

No reviews yet

Popular Items

2 Meat Combo$20.00
Pick two meats and two sides.
Mac n' Cheese$12.00
Cheesy, ooey gooey goodness. Add "Hot Meat" to make it better!
Street Corn Side$3.00
Fire Roasted Corn, with a cilantro lime dressing and Cotija Cheese and smoked paprika.
Cornbread$3.00
QFC Sandwich$14.00
Buttermilk fried chicken, avocado cream, grilled pineapple, lettuce, teriyaki, topped with sriracha aioli.
3 Meat Combo$25.00
Choose three meats and two sides.
Poutine$12.00
Beer-battered fries topped with melted Mozzarella, cheese sauce, hot cherry peppers, and our Signature BBQUE sauce.
1 Meat Combo$15.00
Choose one meat and two sides.
Buttermilk Chicken Tenders$14.00
Crispy spiced goodness! Served with your choice of two sides.
Wings$10.99
Smoked to perfection.
See full menu

Location

Southington

CT CT

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Kizl's Family Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Plan B

No reviews yet

So we had this idea. That food can bring people together in a bunch of different ways. Neighbors with neighbors. Locals with local ingredients. And bourbon lovers with bourbons worth loving.

D'Angelo

No reviews yet

DA - DEDHAM TEST

Avventura bakery and deli

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston