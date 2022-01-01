Go
Quebrada Baking Co.

We are your neighborhood bakery featuring the best coffee and breakfast goods, baked fresh daily.

208 Mass Ave.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Pumpkin Bread$8.00
A deliciously pumpkin-y loaf, great for breakfast or dessert
Banana Bread$8.00
Raspberry Filled Shortbread$3.04
Chocolate Dipped Macaroon$2.10
Sugared Shortbread$1.87
Granola$15.00
Chocolate Dipped Strawberries$2.10
***We require 2 days notice for all petite pastry orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!***
Chocolate Dipped Shortbread$2.10
Florentine Pack$9.50
Coconut Macaroons$1.64
Location

Arlington MA

Sunday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
