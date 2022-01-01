Quebrada Baking Co - Food Truck
Come in and enjoy!
19 Leonard Street
Location
19 Leonard Street
Belmont MA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Quebrada Baking Co
We are your neighborhood bakery featuring the best coffee and breakfast goods, baked fresh daily.
Stone Hearth Pizza
***Allergen Statement***
Some of our food products contain or may come into contact with common allergens,
including wheat, peanuts, soy, tree nuts, milk, eggs, fish and shellfish.
Before placing your order, please inform your server if a person in your party has a food allergy.
Il Casale Belmont
Rustic Italian cuisine inspired by our old family recipes and traditions.
Shine's Fresh Asian乡厨鲜
Come and enjoy our fresh homemade noodles and rougamo, a Chinese-style burger from the Xi'an city!