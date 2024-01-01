Quechee restaurants you'll love
More about TRAIL BREAK taps + tacos
TACOS
TRAIL BREAK taps + tacos
5945 Woodstock Road, Quechee
|Popular items
|left coast
|$13.75
carne asada (shaved steak) + guac + cheese blend + taters + hot sauce
|classic
|$11.75
super cheese-stuffed cheesiness topped with spicy and lime cremas .
**add pork, chicken, shaved carne asada + 4 or pineapple jackfruit + 3 **
|go-to
|$10.50
house black beans + taters + shaved red onion + cheese blend + hot sauce!
(add guac!) + 3 (add jackfruit) + 3
More about PUBLIC HOUSE PUB QUECHEE
PUBLIC HOUSE PUB QUECHEE
5813 Woodstock Road, Quechee
|Popular items
|Six Piece Boneless Tenders
|$14.50
Six pieces of our boneless chicken tenders with choice of Maple Bourbon, Buffalo, Mango Habanero (sauces), Cayenne Garlic, or Sweet BBQ (dry rubs) with ranch or blue cheese and celery and carrots
|Loaded Tater Tots (GF)
|$12.50
Our fan favorite golden tater tots with smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, jalapenos, green onions, and sour cream.
|Chicken Schnitzel
|$21.75
Best Seller! 8 oz breaded chicken breast with lemon caper butter sauce, mashed potatoes, and fresh vegetables