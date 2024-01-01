Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quechee restaurants you'll love

Quechee restaurants
  • Quechee

Quechee's top cuisines

American
American
Mexican & Tex-mex
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & lounges
Bars & Lounges
Must-try Quechee restaurants

TRAIL BREAK taps + tacos image

TACOS

TRAIL BREAK taps + tacos

5945 Woodstock Road, Quechee

Avg 4 (225 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
left coast$13.75
carne asada (shaved steak) + guac + cheese blend + taters + hot sauce
classic$11.75
super cheese-stuffed cheesiness topped with spicy and lime cremas .
**add pork, chicken, shaved carne asada + 4 or pineapple jackfruit + 3 **
go-to$10.50
house black beans + taters + shaved red onion + cheese blend + hot sauce!
(add guac!) + 3 (add jackfruit) + 3
Public House Pub Quechee image

 

PUBLIC HOUSE PUB QUECHEE

5813 Woodstock Road, Quechee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Six Piece Boneless Tenders$14.50
Six pieces of our boneless chicken tenders with choice of Maple Bourbon, Buffalo, Mango Habanero (sauces), Cayenne Garlic, or Sweet BBQ (dry rubs) with ranch or blue cheese and celery and carrots
Loaded Tater Tots (GF)$12.50
Our fan favorite golden tater tots with smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, jalapenos, green onions, and sour cream.
Chicken Schnitzel$21.75
Best Seller! 8 oz breaded chicken breast with lemon caper butter sauce, mashed potatoes, and fresh vegetables
Consumer pic

 

Farmer & the Bell

1792 Main St, Quechee

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
