Quechua's Chicken

3433 Simpson Ferry Road

Popular Items

1/4 Pollo -1/4 Chicken$10.50
A quarter chicken + 2 sides and sauces.
2 oz. Green Sauce$1.00
2 oz. Mayo-Ketchup$1.00
Whole Chicken-Pollo Entero$24.99
A whole chicken + 2 sides and sauces.
Lomo Saltado$16.50
Sliced beef steak sauteed with onions, scallions, tomatoes, French fries and soy sauce. Served with white rice.
1/2 Pollo - 1/2 Chicken$13.50
A half chicken + 2 sides and sauces.
Fried sweet plantains/Platanos maduros$5.00
Whole Chicken Only / Un Pollo Solo$14.99
Just the chicken.
Chaufa Mixto$16.00
Peruvian style beef & chicken fried rice.
Papa A La Huancaina$8.75
Location

Camp Hill PA

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
