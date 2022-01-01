Go
Toast

Queen City Bites & Crafts

Breakfast*Lunch*Happy Hour*Dinner*Dessert*Craft Beer*Cocktails*Wine*Sports*Music*Fun!

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

135 Brevard Ct • $

Avg 4.5 (236 reviews)

Popular Items

Pimento Cheese & Bacon Burger$14.00
HOUSE-MADE PIMENTO CHEESE, BACON, MAYO, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION.
QCBC Burger$12.00
CHEDDAR, MAYO, MUSTARD, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION.
Chicken Quesadilla$13.00
MUSHROOMS, ONIONS, PEPPERS, JACK & CHEDDAR WITH SIDE OF SOUR CREAM, SALSA & JALAPEÑOS.
Mozzarella Sticks (V)$9.00
SERVED WITH HOUSE-MADE MARINARA.
Side of Pickles$0.50
Coke$2.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Casual
Sports
Trendy
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

135 Brevard Ct

CHARLOTTE NC

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Clutch Kitchen & Pour House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!
#THATSCLUTCH

The Belfast Mill

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Crave Dessert Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Just Fresh

No reviews yet

Just Fresh aims to be more than a place where people come for good food. We want to be a place that inspires variety, possibility and human potential the moment our customers walk through the door.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston