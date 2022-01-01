Queen Creek restaurants you'll love

Queen Creek restaurants
Queen Creek's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Seafood
Cake
Bakeries
Salad
Thai
Chicken
Bagels
Must-try Queen Creek restaurants

Sidewalk Coffee + Bagel Co. image

 

Sidewalk Coffee + Bagel Co.

20784 E. Victoria Ln. #106, Queen Creek

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Sesame$1.65
Chocolate Chip$1.65
Everything$1.65
More about Sidewalk Coffee + Bagel Co.
Thai Chili 2 Go image

NOODLES

Thai Chili 2 Go

21202 S Ellsworth Loop Ste 109, Queen Creek

Avg 3.9 (452 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Green Curry$11.00
Coconut milk, green curry paste, bell peppers, basil, bamboo shoots, carrots, and zucchini.
Drunken Noodles$11.00
Rice noodles, bamboo shoots, carrots, zucchini, bell pepper, mushroom, basil with a chili garlic cooking sauce.
Thai Chowmein$11.00
Egg noodles, yellow onions, bell pepper, carrots, bean sprouts, green onions, special cooking sauce and a dash of sesame oil.
More about Thai Chili 2 Go
Ahipoki image

 

Ahipoki

21201 S ELLSWORTH LOOP RD # 110, QUEEN CREEK

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Salmon Bowl$11.35
Freshly grilled salmon bowl over your choice of base, toppings and sauce.
2 Scoop Bowl$11.35
2 Scoop Poke Bowl over your choice of base, toppings and sauce.
Kids Poke Bowl$7.95
One Scoop Kids Bowl with Choice of Protein and Toppings
More about Ahipoki
Barrio Queen image

 

Barrio Queen

21156 S Ellsworth Loop Rd, Queen Creek

Avg 4 (1400 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
3 Tacos
Choose 3 Tacos
Huevo Con Chorizo Taco$4.25
Chorizo topped with a fried egg, diced red onions and fresh cilantro.
Holiday Tamales$15.00
🌹 𝐎𝐫𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐦𝐮𝐬𝐭 𝐛𝐞 𝐬𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐝𝐮𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝟐𝟒 𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 | 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐞 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐩𝐢𝐜𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐭𝐨 '𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐝𝐮𝐥𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐋𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫' 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞 & 𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞 🌹
Choose chicken, pork, or veggie tamales. Pick your sauces and take home freshly cooked or frozen with instructions for cooking at home.
More about Barrio Queen
Uncle Bear's Grill & Tap image

 

Uncle Bear's Grill & Tap

21151 E Rittenhouse rd, Queen creek

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$14.99
Choice of Crispy Fried, or Grilled Chicken. Tossed in either Hot, Medium, or Honey Hot Sauce. Served with Pepper Jack Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce, and Tomato.
The Original Bear's$14.59
Mustard, Grilled Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, and Pickles. All Craft Burgers come with Chopped beef. Sub Chicken Breast or Veggie Patty (No Problem) Charbroiled Burger Patty +$1.50
Fried Mozzarella$10.59
Mozz Sticks served with Marinara or Ranch
More about Uncle Bear's Grill & Tap
Nando's of Queen Creek image

 

Nando's of Queen Creek

20734 E Victoria Lane, Queen Creek

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
El Numero Uno$13.50
Two tacos with cheese, lettuce, tomato, & green onion. Rice & beans.
Chile Con Queso Dip$9.50
A house favorite…spinach, tomato, and jalapeno jack cheese dip served with flour tortilla chips.
Pollo Rico$14.50
Everyone’s favorite…a crisp Chicken Burro topped with jalapeno cream cheese and chedder cheese. Served with rice and beans.
More about Nando's of Queen Creek
Some Burros image

 

Some Burros

20707 E. Maya Rd., Queen Creek

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pollo Fundido$10.55
Marinated chicken breast wrapped in a flour tortilla then deep fried and topped with jalapeno cream cheese, grated cheddar and green onions, served with rice.
Combo #12$10.55
shredded chicken or machaca beef burro, rice and beans
Rod Burro$10.95
Flour tortilla filled with green and red chili beef, refried beans, chorizo and white onions, then topped with both red and green enchilada sauce and melted cheese
More about Some Burros
Restaurant banner

 

Lone Spur Cafe

22002 South Ellsworth Road, Queen Creek

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fries$3.29
Sausage Links & Eggs$8.99
Sausage Patties & Eggs$8.99
More about Lone Spur Cafe
Restaurant banner

 

Over Easy

21152 E Rittenhouse Rd, Ste D2-102, Queen Creek

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Build Your Own Omelette$12.00
Your choice of 3 ingredients, additional ingredients $1
Mile High$12.00
Ham, cheddar, onion, red and green bell pepper
Corned Beef Hash$13.00
2 any style eggs , diced vienna corned beef with potato and onion, and a choice of toast
More about Over Easy

