Queen Creek restaurants you'll love
Queen Creek's top cuisines
Must-try Queen Creek restaurants
More about Sidewalk Coffee + Bagel Co.
Sidewalk Coffee + Bagel Co.
20784 E. Victoria Ln. #106, Queen Creek
|Popular items
|Sesame
|$1.65
|Chocolate Chip
|$1.65
|Everything
|$1.65
More about Thai Chili 2 Go
NOODLES
Thai Chili 2 Go
21202 S Ellsworth Loop Ste 109, Queen Creek
|Popular items
|Green Curry
|$11.00
Coconut milk, green curry paste, bell peppers, basil, bamboo shoots, carrots, and zucchini.
|Drunken Noodles
|$11.00
Rice noodles, bamboo shoots, carrots, zucchini, bell pepper, mushroom, basil with a chili garlic cooking sauce.
|Thai Chowmein
|$11.00
Egg noodles, yellow onions, bell pepper, carrots, bean sprouts, green onions, special cooking sauce and a dash of sesame oil.
More about Ahipoki
Ahipoki
21201 S ELLSWORTH LOOP RD # 110, QUEEN CREEK
|Popular items
|Salmon Bowl
|$11.35
Freshly grilled salmon bowl over your choice of base, toppings and sauce.
|2 Scoop Bowl
|$11.35
2 Scoop Poke Bowl over your choice of base, toppings and sauce.
|Kids Poke Bowl
|$7.95
One Scoop Kids Bowl with Choice of Protein and Toppings
More about Barrio Queen
Barrio Queen
21156 S Ellsworth Loop Rd, Queen Creek
|Popular items
|3 Tacos
Choose 3 Tacos
|Huevo Con Chorizo Taco
|$4.25
Chorizo topped with a fried egg, diced red onions and fresh cilantro.
|Holiday Tamales
|$15.00
🌹 𝐎𝐫𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐦𝐮𝐬𝐭 𝐛𝐞 𝐬𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐝𝐮𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝟐𝟒 𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 | 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐞 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐩𝐢𝐜𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐭𝐨 '𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐝𝐮𝐥𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐋𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫' 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞 & 𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞 🌹
Choose chicken, pork, or veggie tamales. Pick your sauces and take home freshly cooked or frozen with instructions for cooking at home.
More about Uncle Bear's Grill & Tap
Uncle Bear's Grill & Tap
21151 E Rittenhouse rd, Queen creek
|Popular items
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$14.99
Choice of Crispy Fried, or Grilled Chicken. Tossed in either Hot, Medium, or Honey Hot Sauce. Served with Pepper Jack Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce, and Tomato.
|The Original Bear's
|$14.59
Mustard, Grilled Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, and Pickles. All Craft Burgers come with Chopped beef. Sub Chicken Breast or Veggie Patty (No Problem) Charbroiled Burger Patty +$1.50
|Fried Mozzarella
|$10.59
Mozz Sticks served with Marinara or Ranch
More about Nando's of Queen Creek
Nando's of Queen Creek
20734 E Victoria Lane, Queen Creek
|Popular items
|El Numero Uno
|$13.50
Two tacos with cheese, lettuce, tomato, & green onion. Rice & beans.
|Chile Con Queso Dip
|$9.50
A house favorite…spinach, tomato, and jalapeno jack cheese dip served with flour tortilla chips.
|Pollo Rico
|$14.50
Everyone’s favorite…a crisp Chicken Burro topped with jalapeno cream cheese and chedder cheese. Served with rice and beans.
More about Some Burros
Some Burros
20707 E. Maya Rd., Queen Creek
|Popular items
|Pollo Fundido
|$10.55
Marinated chicken breast wrapped in a flour tortilla then deep fried and topped with jalapeno cream cheese, grated cheddar and green onions, served with rice.
|Combo #12
|$10.55
shredded chicken or machaca beef burro, rice and beans
|Rod Burro
|$10.95
Flour tortilla filled with green and red chili beef, refried beans, chorizo and white onions, then topped with both red and green enchilada sauce and melted cheese
More about Lone Spur Cafe
Lone Spur Cafe
22002 South Ellsworth Road, Queen Creek
|Popular items
|Fries
|$3.29
|Sausage Links & Eggs
|$8.99
|Sausage Patties & Eggs
|$8.99
More about Over Easy
Over Easy
21152 E Rittenhouse Rd, Ste D2-102, Queen Creek
|Popular items
|Build Your Own Omelette
|$12.00
Your choice of 3 ingredients, additional ingredients $1
|Mile High
|$12.00
Ham, cheddar, onion, red and green bell pepper
|Corned Beef Hash
|$13.00
2 any style eggs , diced vienna corned beef with potato and onion, and a choice of toast