Enchiladas in Queen Creek

Queen Creek restaurants
Queen Creek restaurants that serve enchiladas

Item pic

 

Barrio Queen

21156 S Ellsworth Loop Rd, Queen Creek

Avg 4 (1400 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Azteca Enchiladas$18.00
Delicately slow-cooked beef short rib and melted Oaxaca cheese.
Topped with our homemade green tomatillo sauce, diced red onions, crema and fresh cilantro.
More about Barrio Queen
Nando's of Queen Creek image

 

Nando's of Queen Creek

20734 E Victoria Lane, Queen Creek

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sonoran Enchiladas$14.50
ONE stacked enchilada made with two thick, handmade masa tortillas stuffed with beef or chicken, topped with red sauce, cheese, chopped white onions and sliced black olives. Served with rice and beans.
Chicken Enchilada$8.50
Red Chile Chicken Enchiladas$15.50
Two enchiladas stuffed with tender chicken simmered in our homemade red ancho chile sauce and topped with red sauce, Monterey Jack cheese and sour cream. Served with rice and beans on the side.
More about Nando's of Queen Creek

