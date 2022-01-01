Enchiladas in Queen Creek
Queen Creek restaurants that serve enchiladas
Barrio Queen
21156 S Ellsworth Loop Rd, Queen Creek
|Azteca Enchiladas
|$18.00
Delicately slow-cooked beef short rib and melted Oaxaca cheese.
Topped with our homemade green tomatillo sauce, diced red onions, crema and fresh cilantro.
Nando's of Queen Creek
20734 E Victoria Lane, Queen Creek
|Sonoran Enchiladas
|$14.50
ONE stacked enchilada made with two thick, handmade masa tortillas stuffed with beef or chicken, topped with red sauce, cheese, chopped white onions and sliced black olives. Served with rice and beans.
|Chicken Enchilada
|$8.50
|Red Chile Chicken Enchiladas
|$15.50
Two enchiladas stuffed with tender chicken simmered in our homemade red ancho chile sauce and topped with red sauce, Monterey Jack cheese and sour cream. Served with rice and beans on the side.