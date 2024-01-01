Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Jalapeno poppers in Queen Creek

Queen Creek restaurants
Queen Creek restaurants that serve jalapeno poppers

Item pic

 

Ghett Yo Wings

40975 N Ironwood Road, San Tan Valley

Jalapeno Poppers$8.79
Served with Ranch
Consumer pic

 

Brooklyn V's Pizza - Queen Creek

20911 E Rittenhouse Rd, Queen Creek

Jalapeno Poppers$9.75
8 Breaded stuffed jalapeño peppers with cream cheese
