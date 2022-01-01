Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Queen Creek

Go
Queen Creek restaurants
Toast

Queen Creek restaurants that serve nachos

Uncle Bear's Grill & Tap image

 

Uncle Bear's Grill & Tap

21151 E Rittenhouse rd, Queen creek

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tostada Nachos$14.59
Corn Tortilla Rounds, Smashed Tio Oso's Borracho Beans, Tomatoes, Jalapenos, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Salsa and Cilantro
More about Uncle Bear's Grill & Tap
Nando's of Queen Creek image

 

Nando's of Queen Creek

20734 E Victoria Lane, Queen Creek

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Nandos Nachos$10.50
A heaping plate of fresh chips layered with melted cheese. Topped with tomatoes, green chiles, green onions and pickled jalapenos. Additional $1 with beans, additional $2 with chicken or beef.
More about Nando's of Queen Creek

Browse other tasty dishes in Queen Creek

Chicken Sandwiches

Enchiladas

Tacos

Chips And Salsa

Carne Asada Tacos

Chicken Fried Steaks

Fajitas

Chicken Salad

Map

More near Queen Creek to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (265 restaurants)

Scottsdale

Avg 4.4 (110 restaurants)

Tempe

Avg 4.4 (89 restaurants)

Gilbert

Avg 4.3 (81 restaurants)

Chandler

Avg 4.4 (63 restaurants)

Mesa

Avg 4.1 (56 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Apache Junction

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Maricopa

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (265 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (97 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (266 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (543 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (329 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston