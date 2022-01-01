Nachos in Queen Creek
Queen Creek restaurants that serve nachos
Uncle Bear's Grill & Tap
21151 E Rittenhouse rd, Queen creek
|Tostada Nachos
|$14.59
Corn Tortilla Rounds, Smashed Tio Oso's Borracho Beans, Tomatoes, Jalapenos, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Salsa and Cilantro
Nando's of Queen Creek
20734 E Victoria Lane, Queen Creek
|Nandos Nachos
|$10.50
A heaping plate of fresh chips layered with melted cheese. Topped with tomatoes, green chiles, green onions and pickled jalapenos. Additional $1 with beans, additional $2 with chicken or beef.