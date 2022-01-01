Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Prime ribs in
Queen Creek
/
Queen Creek
/
Prime Ribs
Queen Creek restaurants that serve prime ribs
Uncle Bear's Grill & Tap
21151 E Rittenhouse rd, Queen creek
No reviews yet
Prime Rib
$15.99
Angus Prime Rib, Grilled Onions, Jack Cheese, and Mayo
More about Uncle Bear's Grill & Tap
Lone Spur Cafe
22002 South Ellsworth Road, Queen Creek
No reviews yet
14oz Prime Rib
$27.99
More about Lone Spur Cafe
Browse other tasty dishes in Queen Creek
Chili
Enchiladas
Chicken Tenders
Thai Tea
Carne Asada Tacos
Tacos
Omelettes
Chicken Sandwiches
More near Queen Creek to explore
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(265 restaurants)
Scottsdale
Avg 4.4
(110 restaurants)
Tempe
Avg 4.4
(89 restaurants)
Gilbert
Avg 4.3
(81 restaurants)
Chandler
Avg 4.4
(63 restaurants)
Mesa
Avg 4.1
(56 restaurants)
Paradise Valley
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Apache Junction
Avg 3.8
(5 restaurants)
Maricopa
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(265 restaurants)
Tucson
Avg 4.3
(97 restaurants)
Prescott
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Sierra Vista
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Flagstaff
Avg 4.4
(51 restaurants)
Yuma
Avg 4
(13 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(266 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(543 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(114 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(99 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.2
(65 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(329 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston