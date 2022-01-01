Quesadillas in Queen Creek
Queen Creek restaurants that serve quesadillas
Uncle Bear's Grill & Tap
21151 E Rittenhouse rd, Queen creek
|Quesadilla
|$13.99
Flour Tortilla, stuffed with Jack Cheese, Bell Peppers, and Onions, Garnished with Cilantro
|Kids Quesadilla
|$5.99
Flour Tortilla stuffed with Jack Cheese, served with choice of side
|Lunch Quesadilla
|$11.99
Flour Tortilla stuffed with Jack Cheese, Grilled Onions and Bell Peppers. Your choice of Grilled Chicken, Spicy Chicken, Brisket, or Steak. Served with Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo, and Guacamole. Cilantro Garnish
Nando's of Queen Creek
20734 E Victoria Lane, Queen Creek
|Folded Quesadilla
|$13.50
Folded cheese crisp stuffed with your choice of grilled chicken, steak or vegetables. Served with a side of sour cream and pico de gallo.
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$8.50
