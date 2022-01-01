Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Queen Creek

Queen Creek restaurants
Queen Creek restaurants that serve quesadillas

Uncle Bear's Grill & Tap image

 

Uncle Bear's Grill & Tap

21151 E Rittenhouse rd, Queen creek

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Quesadilla$13.99
Flour Tortilla, stuffed with Jack Cheese, Bell Peppers, and Onions, Garnished with Cilantro
Kids Quesadilla$5.99
Flour Tortilla stuffed with Jack Cheese, served with choice of side
Lunch Quesadilla$11.99
Flour Tortilla stuffed with Jack Cheese, Grilled Onions and Bell Peppers. Your choice of Grilled Chicken, Spicy Chicken, Brisket, or Steak. Served with Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo, and Guacamole. Cilantro Garnish
More about Uncle Bear's Grill & Tap
Nando's of Queen Creek image

 

Nando's of Queen Creek

20734 E Victoria Lane, Queen Creek

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Folded Quesadilla$13.50
Folded cheese crisp stuffed with your choice of grilled chicken, steak or vegetables. Served with a side of sour cream and pico de gallo.
Cheese Quesadilla$8.50
Folded Quesadilla$13.50
Folded Cheese Crisp stuffed w/ your choice of grilled chicken, steak or vegetables. Served w/ side of sour cream & pico de gallo
More about Nando's of Queen Creek
Item pic

 

Some Burros

20707 E. Maya Rd., Queen Creek

No reviews yet
Delivery
Cheese Quesadilla$5.45
More about Some Burros

