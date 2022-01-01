Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Queen Creek

Go
Queen Creek restaurants
Toast

Queen Creek restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

 

Barrio Queen

21156 S Ellsworth Loop Rd, Queen Creek

Avg 4 (1400 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Carne Asada Taco$4.25
Grilled steak marinated in fresh orange and garlic.
Topped with diced red onions, fresh cilantro and avocado.
Tacos de Tinga$5.50
Shredded chicken sauteed with onions, roasted tomatoes and chipotle sauce.
Topped with cabbage, queso fresco, cilantro and crema fresca.
Served on a blue Corn tortilla.
Al Pastor Taco$4.25
Pork marinated in chile and spice.
Topped with diced red onions, fresh cilantro, pineapple and our homemade red sauce.
More about Barrio Queen
Uncle Bear's Grill & Tap image

 

Uncle Bear's Grill & Tap

21151 E Rittenhouse rd, Queen creek

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Shrimp Tacos (2)$13.99
Grilled Cajun Shrimp on Flour Tortillas, topped with UB's Secret Sauce, Cabbage, Pico De Gallo, Lime Wedge and Cilantro. Accompanied by a Side of Chips
Beer Battered Fish Tacos (2)$13.99
Beer Battered Cod in Corn or Flour Tortillas topped with UB's Secret Sauce, Cabbage, Pico de Gallo, Lime Wedge and Cilantro. Accompanied by a Side of Chips
More about Uncle Bear's Grill & Tap
Nando's of Queen Creek image

 

Nando's of Queen Creek

20734 E Victoria Lane, Queen Creek

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Two Carne Asada Tacos W Rice And Beans$14.50
Adovado Tacos$14.50
Tres “poco” tacos filled with tender grilled pork marinated in our homemade red adobo chile sauce served on soft corn tortillas and topped with cilantro slaw. Served with chile de arbol salsa, rice and beans on the side.
Chicken Taco$6.95
More about Nando's of Queen Creek

Browse other tasty dishes in Queen Creek

Caesar Salad

Omelettes

Prime Ribs

Chicken Sandwiches

Quesadillas

Chicken Salad

Chicken Fried Steaks

Waffles

Map

More near Queen Creek to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (265 restaurants)

Scottsdale

Avg 4.4 (110 restaurants)

Tempe

Avg 4.4 (89 restaurants)

Gilbert

Avg 4.3 (81 restaurants)

Chandler

Avg 4.4 (63 restaurants)

Mesa

Avg 4.1 (56 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Apache Junction

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Maricopa

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (265 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (97 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (266 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (543 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (329 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston