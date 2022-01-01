Tacos in Queen Creek
Queen Creek restaurants that serve tacos
Barrio Queen
21156 S Ellsworth Loop Rd, Queen Creek
|Carne Asada Taco
|$4.25
Grilled steak marinated in fresh orange and garlic.
Topped with diced red onions, fresh cilantro and avocado.
|Tacos de Tinga
|$5.50
Shredded chicken sauteed with onions, roasted tomatoes and chipotle sauce.
Topped with cabbage, queso fresco, cilantro and crema fresca.
Served on a blue Corn tortilla.
|Al Pastor Taco
|$4.25
Pork marinated in chile and spice.
Topped with diced red onions, fresh cilantro, pineapple and our homemade red sauce.
Uncle Bear's Grill & Tap
21151 E Rittenhouse rd, Queen creek
|Grilled Shrimp Tacos (2)
|$13.99
Grilled Cajun Shrimp on Flour Tortillas, topped with UB's Secret Sauce, Cabbage, Pico De Gallo, Lime Wedge and Cilantro. Accompanied by a Side of Chips
|Beer Battered Fish Tacos (2)
|$13.99
Beer Battered Cod in Corn or Flour Tortillas topped with UB's Secret Sauce, Cabbage, Pico de Gallo, Lime Wedge and Cilantro. Accompanied by a Side of Chips
Nando's of Queen Creek
20734 E Victoria Lane, Queen Creek
|Two Carne Asada Tacos W Rice And Beans
|$14.50
|Adovado Tacos
|$14.50
Tres “poco” tacos filled with tender grilled pork marinated in our homemade red adobo chile sauce served on soft corn tortillas and topped with cilantro slaw. Served with chile de arbol salsa, rice and beans on the side.
|Chicken Taco
|$6.95