Queen’s English

With the warmer temperatures, we all want to show a little skin... right?! We've got the tastiest skin contact wines as a pack of four:

#1- sparkly teraldigo blend from finger lakes ny. ie: lambrusco's whimsical cousin, think aromas of linguisa + panetone

#2- whole cluster co ferment of nero buono + trebbiano, so it's a red + an orange! this is what garfield drinks with his lasagna

#3- 5 day skin contact pinot gris from slovenia, the color is electric and has a flavor to match!

#4- trousseau from california, we are sad to say that this is the last vintage made as the wildfires near the vineyard damaged the vines. Run don't walk to try this bottle of raspberries and dryer lint (in a great way!)

