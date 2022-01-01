Go
Queen’s English

QE is a little cantonese restaurant in columbia heights, dc serving our friends + neighbors adventurous Hong Kong cuisine, natural wine + delicious cocktails.

3410 11th st nw

Popular Items

XO Egg Noodle$24.00
coddled egg, shitake, beech, enoki, sarah's xo (contains pork + shellfish)
Housemade Silken Tofu$18.00
fermented black bean, scallion, soy (vegan)
April 'Skin Contact' 4 Pack$105.00
With the warmer temperatures, we all want to show a little skin... right?! We've got the tastiest skin contact wines as a pack of four:
#1- sparkly teraldigo blend from finger lakes ny. ie: lambrusco's whimsical cousin, think aromas of linguisa + panetone
#2- whole cluster co ferment of nero buono + trebbiano, so it's a red + an orange! this is what garfield drinks with his lasagna
#3- 5 day skin contact pinot gris from slovenia, the color is electric and has a flavor to match!
#4- trousseau from california, we are sad to say that this is the last vintage made as the wildfires near the vineyard damaged the vines. Run don't walk to try this bottle of raspberries and dryer lint (in a great way!)
Chinese Broccoli$17.00
soubise, parmesan, trout roe, gremolata, pistachio oil
Jasmine Rice$1.00
Foie Gras + Chicken Shumai$28.00
sour cherry, black vinegar, water chestnut
Nasturtium Cress$15.00
fermented bean paste, confit + crispy shallot (vegan)
Grisant
pinot gris 'pinot grisant' alsace, fr 2020. red plum, fruit leather, crunchy leaves, fresh tobacco. 10 days on skins.
The Queen BTB$68.00
viognier, the queen, mcpherson cellars, lubbuck, tx 2021
we teamed up with our friend kim. mcpherson and made the queen! Check out our wallpaper on the. label. 14 days on skins, on lees for 3 months in neutral oak. Nitro-charged grapefruit & vanilla!
Daikon Fritters (4pc)$18.00
baby shrimp, pork sung, mayo, oyster sauce
Location

3410 11th st nw

Washington DC

Sunday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

