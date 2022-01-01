Queenies
Come in and enjoy!
1816 Utica Sq • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1816 Utica Sq
Tulsa OK
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
STONEHORSE CAFE
An Atmosphere For All
Stonehorse Market
Family owned and operated restaurant and market - the market is a one stop shop to freshly made products, hand butchered fish and meats, and delectable seasonal pastries highlighting local ingredients. Home made bread is baked daily and artisan chocolates and confections are scattered throughout the market. Made to order deli sandwiches and a huge selection of gourmet prepared fresh and frozen meals
Andolini’s
Come in and enjoy!!
Prossimo
Light, artful dishes inspired by the Amalfi Coast in an intimate setting