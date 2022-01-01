Go
Queenies

Come in and enjoy!

1816 Utica Sq • $$

Avg 4.3 (436 reviews)

Popular Items

Iced Tea$3.00
Chocolate Chip$1.84
Chicken Salad$9.75
Chicken, celery, green onion, mayo + lettuce on wheat bread
Grilled Turkey Grilled Cheese$9.75
tomato + onion on wheat bread
Egg Salad$9.75
Eggs, green onion, mayo + lettuce on wheat bread
Snickerdoodle$1.84
Turkey Bacon Avocado$10.75
lettuce, tomato + onion on wheat bread
Classic BLT$8.75
on whole wheat bread
Cheese Dream Grilled Cheese$9.75
bacon, tomato + onion on wheat bread
Tuna Salad$9.75
Albacore tuna, celery, green onion, gherkins, mayo + lettuce on wheat bread
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Bike Parking
Delivery
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1816 Utica Sq

Tulsa OK

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
