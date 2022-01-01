Queen Mother's

brined chicken breast cooked in duck fat. Brushed with a honey butter that has a hint of Madagascar vanilla and finished with just a touch of Italian sea salt on a toasted Lyon bakery brioche.

Our artisan flour is seasoned with Sicilian sea salt, Spanish paprika, French black pepper and more aromatics.

*all of our chicken is from Bell & Evans farm in Pennsylvania where they produce the highest standard of chicken available. It is 100% air chilled, humane, antibiotic and cage free.

