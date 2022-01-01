Go
Queen Mother's

The best fried chicken sandwiches ever!

918 S. Lincoln St. Suite 2

Popular Items

Queen Mother's Classic$13.14
brined chicken breast cooked in duck fat. Served with Mother Sauce and crisp dill pickles on a toasted Lyon bakery brioche. Our artisan flour is seasoned with Sicilian sea salt, Spanish paprika, French black pepper and more aromatics.
*all of our chicken is from Bell & Evans farm in Pennsylvania where they produce the highest standard of chicken available. It is 100% air chilled, humane, antibiotic and cage free.
La Reina$13.74
duck fat fried chicken, homemade pupusa, slaw, spicy tomato sauce on brioche bun
Virginia Honey Butter$13.14
brined chicken breast cooked in duck fat. Brushed with a honey butter that has a hint of Madagascar vanilla and finished with just a touch of Italian sea salt on a toasted Lyon bakery brioche.
Our artisan flour is seasoned with Sicilian sea salt, Spanish paprika, French black pepper and more aromatics.
*all of our chicken is from Bell & Evans farm in Pennsylvania where they produce the highest standard of chicken available. It is 100% air chilled, humane, antibiotic and cage free.
Country Potato Salad$3.00
russet potatoes, kewpie mayo, eggs, a touch of mustard, sweet relish and seasonings.
Duck Fat Crinkle Cut Fries$4.00
Cooked in duck fat, seasoned with our signature Queen's Spice. Served with ketchup and your choice of one of our homemade signature sauces.
Tangy Slaw$2.00
homemade vinaigrette and herbs.
Creamy Cole Slaw$2.25
kewpie mayo, celery seed, sugar and vinegar.
Dirty Rice$3.95
Turkey sausage, onions, peppers, onions, butter and Cajun seasoning.
The Buffalo$13.31
duck fat fried chicken, buffalo sauce and ranch cole slaw
B.L.T.$15.16
duck fat fried chicken, braised mambo bacon, lettuce, tomato and kewpie mayo
Location

918 S. Lincoln St. Suite 2

Arlington VA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
