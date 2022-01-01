Queens Village restaurants you'll love
Queens Village's top cuisines
Must-try Queens Village restaurants
More about A Taste of Antun's Catering
A Taste of Antun's Catering
96-43 Springfield Blvd 1st floor, Queens Village
|Popular items
|Mac & Cheese
Decadent creamy four cheese Mac & Cheese. Vegetarian
|California Glazed Salmon
|$195.00
20 - 3 oz pieces Fillet (boneless) of salmon seared with a slightly spicy & slightly sweet glaze. GF
|Jerk Chicken
Chicken pieces on the bone, cut up and baked with a tradition Jamaican spicy jerk seasoning. GF
More about Antun's Market
Antun's Market
218-85 97th Avenue, Queens
|Popular items
|The Real Deal Cranberry Sauce
|$14.00
Real Cranberry slowly simmered with sage, thyme, Grand Mainer Liquor and Orange Juice
|1/2 Pan Mac & Cheese 1/2 pan (9-12 servings)
|$57.00
Our 4 Cheese Baked Mac & Cheese is always a winner
|Sweet Potato Casserole
|$40.00
Mashed Sweet Potato with Brown butter crust and mini marshmallow
More about Island Provisions
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Island Provisions
96-13 Springfield Blvd, Queens Village
More about Halal Bros Grill - Queens Village
Halal Bros Grill - Queens Village
218-74 Hempstead Avenue, Queens