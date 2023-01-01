Salmon in Queens Village
Queens Village restaurants that serve salmon
More about Cookerz Blend - 217-84 Hempstead Avenue
Cookerz Blend - 217-84 Hempstead Avenue
217-84 Hempstead Avenue, Queens
|Sticc-J Escovitch Salmon
|$24.00
More about Halal Bros Grill - Queens Village
Halal Bros Grill - Queens Village
218-74 Hempstead Avenue, Queens
|Jerk Salmon Over Rice Combo
|$17.00
Over Rice with lettuce and Mediterranean Salad. (Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers)
|Salmon Gyro
|$12.00
Comes with lettuce and Mediterranean Salad. (Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers)
More about Antun's Market
Antun's Market
218-85 97th Avenue, Queens
|California Glazed Salmon
|$195.00
20 - 3 oz pieces Fillet (boneless) of salmon seared with a slightly spicy & slightly sweet glaze. GF
|California Glazed Salmon
|$24.00
Salmon marinated in Miso and Sake with a spicy sweet glaze served with a side of Mashed Potatoes and Roasted Broccoli with Garlic
(Box meals are minimum order of 30 meals you can mix and match)