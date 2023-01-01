Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Queens Village

Queens Village restaurants
Queens Village restaurants that serve salmon

Cookerz Blend - 217-84 Hempstead Avenue

217-84 Hempstead Avenue, Queens

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sticc-J Escovitch Salmon$24.00
More about Cookerz Blend - 217-84 Hempstead Avenue
Halal Bros Grill - Queens Village

218-74 Hempstead Avenue, Queens

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Jerk Salmon Over Rice Combo$17.00
Over Rice with lettuce and Mediterranean Salad. (Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers)
Salmon Gyro$12.00
Comes with lettuce and Mediterranean Salad. (Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers)
More about Halal Bros Grill - Queens Village
Antun's Market

218-85 97th Avenue, Queens

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
California Glazed Salmon$195.00
20 - 3 oz pieces Fillet (boneless) of salmon seared with a slightly spicy & slightly sweet glaze. GF
California Glazed Salmon$24.00
Salmon marinated in Miso and Sake with a spicy sweet glaze served with a side of Mashed Potatoes and Roasted Broccoli with Garlic
(Box meals are minimum order of 30 meals you can mix and match)
More about Antun's Market
