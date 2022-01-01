Queens Village restaurants you'll love

Queens Village restaurants
Toast

Queens Village's top cuisines

American
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Salad
Salad
Juice & Smoothies
Must-try Queens Village restaurants

A Taste of Antun's Catering image

 

A Taste of Antun's Catering

96-43 Springfield Blvd 1st floor, Queens Village

No reviews yet
Mac & Cheese
Decadent creamy four cheese Mac & Cheese. Vegetarian
California Glazed Salmon$195.00
20 - 3 oz pieces Fillet (boneless) of salmon seared with a slightly spicy & slightly sweet glaze. GF
Jerk Chicken
Chicken pieces on the bone, cut up and baked with a tradition Jamaican spicy jerk seasoning. GF
Antun's Market image

 

Antun's Market

218-85 97th Avenue, Queens

No reviews yet
The Real Deal Cranberry Sauce$14.00
Real Cranberry slowly simmered with sage, thyme, Grand Mainer Liquor and Orange Juice
1/2 Pan Mac & Cheese 1/2 pan (9-12 servings)$57.00
Our 4 Cheese Baked Mac & Cheese is always a winner
Sweet Potato Casserole$40.00
Mashed Sweet Potato with Brown butter crust and mini marshmallow
Island Provisions image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Island Provisions

96-13 Springfield Blvd, Queens Village

Avg 4 (4 reviews)
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Queens Village

Mac And Cheese

Jerk Chicken

