Chicken wraps in Queensbury
Queensbury restaurants that serve chicken wraps
More about Epicurean Feast @ BD - (EMPLOYEES ONLY)
Epicurean Feast @ BD - (EMPLOYEES ONLY)
289 Bay Road, Queensbury
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$6.00
Choice of grilled or crispy chicken, crisp lettuce, hot sauce, choice of wrap
More about O'Toole's
O'Toole's
118 Quaker Rd, Queensbury
|Chicken Fajita Wrap
|$13.99
With Sauteed Peppers and onions, fresh mixed greens, tomato, shredded cheese, salsa and sour cream
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$14.49
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$13.99
Boneless wings in Buffalo Sauce, fresh lettuce, tomato peppers, shreded cheese and blue cheese dressing