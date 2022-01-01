Go
Queenstown Bistro is a patio bar and eatery located in Westfield UTC Shopping Center specializing in New Zealand inspired dishes and offerings. Whether it be for breakfast or brunch for weekend mimosas, lunch or happy hour for a grass-fed burger and a cocktail, or dinner on the patio for some of our locally sourced, seasonal salads and wine varietals, there is sure to be something for everyone at Queenstown Bistro.
​Visiting our UTC restaurant means enjoying a beautiful, comfortable and unique outdoor dining experience. Did we mention that we are dog-friendly?
With a kiwi inspired lineage, and the spirit, love and good nature from the land of the Maori, we hope you will join us at Queenstown Bistro. And if we are so fortunate, then, we hope you will have a little too much of a good time, have a few too many laughs, stay a while, and return again soon to see us.

4545 La Jolla Village Drive #9028

Queenstown Fave$18.00
grass fed, free range beef, edam cheese, LTO, tomato chutney, garlic aioli
Strawberry Chicken$18.00
spinach, strawberry, toasted almond, goat cheese, sweet poppy seed dressing
Steak Caesar$20.00
steak, romaine, anchovy dust, fried capers, croutons, parmesan
Quinoa Salad$15.00
red & white quinoa, carrots, celery, arugula, feta, tajin, toasted almonds, and pumpkin seeds, mint citrus dressing
Waygu Double Smash$22.00
Shrimp and Mango$20.00
grilled mexican shrimp, avocado, arugula, cilantro, corn, cotija, tajin & orange citrus vinaigrette
Soup & Sammie$17.00
tomato basil soup, pine nuts, grilled cheese with tomato, avocado
Meso Tasty Sandwich$18.00
grilled chicken, pineapple, sweet chips, swiss cheese, red pepper aioli, LTO
Chicken Pot Pie$22.00
pulled chicken, carrots, peas, gravy,
celery, onions, puff pastry
La Jolla CA

Sunday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
