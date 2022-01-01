Queenz Restaurant

Relaxing ambiance, delicate food is what you are looking for in an Asian experience? Then come to our restaurant in Portland, OR 97225, and enjoy a unique dining experience.

Queenz Asian Cuisine is a full-service restaurant that features a variety of dishes with traditional Asian cuisine made only with the freshest ingredients. So whether you are looking for that one special dish you’ve tasted in your travel or just a simple, relaxing dining experience with an Asian ambiance, Queenz Asian Cuisine is the place to experience it all!

We specialize in catering for all events likes wedding, birthday, anniversary, conference. Karaoke and DJ system are available for rent.



8225 Southwest Apple Way Suite 102