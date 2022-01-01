Go
Que Padre

Come in and enjoy tacos and margaritas!!

15203 Palisades Village Lane

Avg 4 (11 reviews)

Popular Items

Vegano
Al pastor jackfruit, salsa roja, charred pineapple, almond cotija
Black Beans$5.00
Epazote, avocado leaves, jalapeños, onion
Chips & Guacamole$8.00
Served with ancho chile and lime tortilla chips
Carnitas
Mexican Coke braised pork, salsa cruda, pickled onion, charred pineapple, cilantro
Carne Asada
Mexicali-style skirt steak, salsa roja, crema, queso fresco, onions, cilantro
Pollo Asado
Achiote grilled chicken, tomatillo salsa, onions, crema, queso fresco, cilantro
Beef Birria
Guajillo braised beef, crisp tortilla shell, quesillo, jalapeño slaw, dipping consommé
Pescado
Grilled halibut, chipotle-chile de arbol, avocado cream, pickled onions, cilantro Served on a flour tortilla.
Ceviche Pescado$10.00
Halibut, habanero citrus, avacado, tomato, onion, cilantro, toasted chile de arbol.
Achiote Rice$5.00
Peas, carrots, corn
Location

15203 Palisades Village Lane

Pacific Palisades CA

Sunday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants

Spruzzo Restaurant & Bar

No reviews yet

Family friendly Italian-American restaurant

Porta Via Palisades

No reviews yet

California cuisine focusing on fresh & local ingredients.

The Draycott

No reviews yet

The Draycott is a California-inspired family-friendly Brasserie, created by Matt and Marissa Hermer. Named as an homage to London’s Draycott Avenue, where the husband-and-wife restaurateur duo first met, The Draycott features wholesome and classic dishes using locally sourced ingredients.
The restaurant-café melds the ambiance of Europe with a convivial all-day environment, featuring seasonal lunch and dinner menus served with a British twist.
After moving from London – where Matt and Marissa own and operate award- winning bars and restaurants – to Pacific Palisades, they wanted to create a place that married all the things they love about Southern California and all the things they miss about London.
With this, Matt and Marissa (along with their children, Max, Jake, and Sadie) warmly welcome you into their new home, The Draycott.

Juice Crafters

No reviews yet

Live well and be well!

