Quesadilla Gorilla - Tulare
Open today 11:00 AM - 8:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Location
1094 Leland Avenue, Tulare CA 93274
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Braised Kitchen - 1323 E Prosperity Ave
No Reviews
1323 E Prosperity Ave Tulare, CA 93274
View restaurant
Top O' The Morn Farms - 1421 E Prosperity Ave
No Reviews
1421 E Prosperity Ave Tulare, CA 93274
View restaurant