QuesaDons

Artisanal quesadillas and regular ones too. Amazing cheese dips and homemade chips made daily. Come in and enjoy!

14100 Clayton Road

Popular Items

Shredded Beef$13.00
Grade A Missouri beef that is slowed cooked in a blend of spices. This shredded beef is so tender and delicious. I've been told you don't even need teeth to eat it
Carnitas$10.00
Slow roasted pork rubbed with spices and slow cooked till super tender with a hint of citrus. Finished on the flattop to have crisp edges.
Cheese Pizzadilla$8.00
Our Cheese PizzaDilla is generously stuffed with provolone and mozzarella cheese. Great for that picky eater
Chicken Wings$14.50
Jumbo Chicken wing tossed in a custom hot sauce other sauces available upon request.
Guacamole$5.00
Ripe Avacados (Avacadyes in my house), with garlic, jalapenos, tomato, salt, and a hint of lime.
Chicken$11.00
Our most popular Dilla. Boneless skinless chicken thigh or breast grilled in fajita seasonings and mixed with a mild picante.
Pepperoni Pizzadilla$9.00
Our Cheese PizzaDilla generously stuffed with pepperonis. Great for hikes and long walks on the beach.
Chili Con Queso$10.00
Rich and meaty this queso delivers on flavor. Spiced Ground Beef, Blend of Cheeses, onions, jalapenos, garlic, cream, and secret ingredient Passenger Chili Crisp. Comes with chips and is gluten free.
Nacho Mama's Beans$5.00
Beans to get excited about. These pinto are cooked to the peak of tenderness then refried with onions, jalapenos, and garlic. Then we mix in FIVE different cheeses and spices to make it the creamiest most decadent thing to be put on a chip since guacamole. Topped with a sprinkle more of cheese and Pico de Gallo.
Spinach Queso$9.00
Delicate blend of jalapenos, onions, garlic, cheeses, and cream come together to create the most delectable dip know to man. Topped with a dollop of Pico De Gallo. Comes with chips. gluten free.
Location

14100 Clayton Road

Town and Country MO

Sunday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday7:00 am - 3:59 am
