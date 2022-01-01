Queso's Winnemucca

Go
Queso's has something for everybody.
So whether you're craving a dish topped with Cotija, Queso Oaxaca, Queso Fresco, or warm cheese sauce, we have queso dishes for you to further explore and the classic queso dishes you already love.

47 E Winnemucca

Popular Items

Queso's Burrito Bowl$9.00
Chimichanga$11.00
All In-Burrito$9.00
Stuffed flour tortilla, shredded cheese, crema, lettuce & pico de gallo, whole pinto beans & white mexican rice. Served with seasoned fries
DUO STREET TACOS$10.00
Esquites (Street Corn)$5.00
Roasted corn, crema, mayonnaise, queso cotija, lime juice & chili powder
SINGLE Street Taco*$4.00
Queso's Pasta$12.00
Arroz con Pollo (ACP)$12.00
Bed of mexican rice, chicken & queso sauce
Queso's Signature House Margarita (12oz)$3.99
Large Queso Dip$7.00
Location

47 E Winnemucca

Winnemucca NV

Sunday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:45 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:45 am - 10:00 pm
