Queso's Noblesville

Queso's has something for everybody.
So whether you're craving a dish topped with Cotija, Queso Oaxaca, Queso Fresco, or warm cheese sauce, we have queso dishes for you to further explore and the classic queso dishes you already love.

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

14741 Hazel Dell Crossing • $$

Avg 4.5 (432 reviews)

Popular Items

Guacamole Molcajete$7.00
Smashed fresh avocado, fresh lime juice, pico de gallo, cilantro & queso cotija
Arroz con Pollo (ACP) *$14.00
Bed of mexican rice, chicken & queso sauce
Small Queso Dip$5.00
Chimichanga$14.00
Kids Cheese Quesadilla$6.50
Single Street Taco**$4.50
Classic Fajitas *$15.00
Quesadilla Fajita$14.00
Flour tortillas, shredded cheese, onions, tomato, bell pepper. Served with whole black beans & mexican rice
Large Queso Dip$8.00
Trio Street Tacos$14.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Sports
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Drive-Thru
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

14741 Hazel Dell Crossing

Noblesville IN

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

