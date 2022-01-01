Go
The Farehouse Market

Due to the current COVID-19 restaurant restrictions, please enjoy our pickup options, including made-to-order items and pre-packaged lunch offerings!

FRENCH FRIES

600 W Chicago • $$

Avg 4.5 (26 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Tenders$9.00
served with your choice of a side & ONE dipping sauce. Habanero sauce is very spicy! Extra sauces available for $.50/each under "Signature Sauces" or "Dressings & Other Sauces" tab
Greek Chicken Wrap$13.00
grilled chicken, chopped romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, feta & tzatziki sauce wrapped in a flour tortilla
Farehouse Cobb Salad$14.00
chopped romaine, tomatoes, onions, roasted corn, cucumbers, garbanzo beans, blue cheese crumbles, hardboiled egg, bacon & grilled chicken served with a side of ranch dressing
Chicken BLTA Wrap$14.00
grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, cheddar & mayo wrapped in a flour tortilla
Farehouse Burger$13.00
1/2 lb. Angus Beef patty topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, cheddar & garlic aioli on a toasted brioche bun. Extra sauces available under "Signature Sauces" or "Dressings & Other Sauces" tabs for $.50/each
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$13.00
spicy fried chicken breast topped with coleslaw, pickles & chipotle mayo on a toasted brioche bun. CANNOT sub grilled chicken!
Mediterranean Bowl$14.00
kale & couscous topped with red cabbage, garbanzo beans, shredded carrots, onions, red peppers, feta & your choice of grilled chicken or our house-made falafels. Drizzled with an herb vinaigrette & served with grilled pita & a side of creamy tahini sauce
600 W Chicken Sandwich$12.00
grilled chicken breast topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, provolone & sweet bbq sauce on a toasted pretzel bun. Extra sauces available under "Signature Sauces" or "Dressings & Other Sauces" tabs for $.50/each
Ahi Tuna Bowl$16.00
rice topped with seared sesame crusted ahi tuna, red cabbage, soy marinated green beans, red peppers, shredded carrots, onions & crunchy chow mein noodles, served with a side of sweet chili sauce. CANNOT take temps on the tuna!
Location

600 W Chicago

Chicago IL

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 7:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 7:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
