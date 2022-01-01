Go
Toast

Quick Bites - NC

1907 Bragg St

Popular Items

Santa Fe Chicken Panini$8.49
Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Swiss Cheese, and Homemade Avocado Spread on Ciabatta
Basket of Chips$2.99
3.5 Ounces of House Made Chips with 2 Cups of Ranch
Large Drink$2.19
California Wrap$8.69
Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado Spread, and Ranch
Mediterranean Salad$8.99
Spring Mix, Romaine, Roasted Red Peppers, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Red Onions, and Pepperoncini
Chicken Salad Croissant$7.79
House Made Chicken Salad, Lettuce, and Tomatoes
Large Caesar Salad$5.99
Romaine, Shredded Parmesan, and Croutons
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$7.79
Fried Chicken Breast, Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Ranch or Bleu Cheese
Bottled Water$1.99
20oz Dasani
Chef Salad$9.49
Spring Mix, Romaine, Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Hard Boiled Egg, and Red Onions
Location

Sanford NC

SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Come in and enjoy!

