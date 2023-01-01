Go
Consumer picView gallery

Brenner Brother Quick Bites

Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

4156 Kedron Road

Spring Hill, TN 37174

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Menu

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

4156 Kedron Road, Spring Hill TN 37174

Directions

Gallery

Consumer pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Froggy & Jeffro's Bar & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
4910 Port Royal Rd Spring Hill, TN 37174
View restaurantnext
Tequila's Mexican Grill
orange starNo Reviews
1547 Bear Creek Pike Columbia, TN 38401
View restaurantnext
Fozzy's - Spring Hill
orange starNo Reviews
150 Stephen P Yokich Pkwy Spring Hill, TN 37174
View restaurantnext
Mama D's Baked Mac N Cheese
orange starNo Reviews
5075 Main St Spring Hill, TN 37174
View restaurantnext
The Spot Burgers and Beers
orange starNo Reviews
3011 Longford Drive, Suite 13 Spring Hill, TN 37174
View restaurantnext
Don Arturo's Mexican Grill
orange star4.8 • 120
4910 Main St #206 Spring Hill, TN 37174
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Spring Hill

Don Arturo's Mexican Grill
orange star4.8 • 120
4910 Main St #206 Spring Hill, TN 37174
View restaurantnext
Just Love Coffee - Spring Hill
orange star4.3 • 94
4816 Main St Spring Hill, TN 37174
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Spring Hill

Columbia

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Franklin

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Brentwood

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Antioch

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Murfreesboro

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (446 restaurants)

Hermitage

Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)

Mount Juliet

No reviews yet

Hendersonville

Avg 3.8 (14 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Brenner Brother Quick Bites

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston