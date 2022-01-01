Go
Toast

Quick 'N' Tasty

Enjoy Bear Lake's famous raspberry shakes at the Quick N Tasty, home of the "Bear Lake Monster!"

28 North Bear Lake Boulevard

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

28 North Bear Lake Boulevard

Garden City UT

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Zipz

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cody’s Gastro Garage - Garden City

No reviews yet

Founded in 2017 as part of the Water’s Edge Resort, Cody’s Gastro Garage has become the favorite restaurant for locals and visitors to Bear Lake! Named after Cody, our owner’s charismatic son, we’ve combined uniquely themed restaurants with delicious menus.
Our family friendly restaurants are the perfect spot for a quick meal between outdoor activities, an enjoyable breakfast or a healthy dinner. We have two locations – Garden City at the Water’s Edge Resort and Paris Idaho, across from the Tabernacle.

LaBeau's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

LaBeau's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston