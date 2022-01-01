Go
Quickie Pickie - 11th Street

Come in and enjoy beer, wine , coffee, food and shop in our retail section

1208 E 11th Street

Popular Items

Avocado Taco$3.50
Beans, avocado, cilantro and queso fresco
Vegan Taco$3.50
Refried beans, guac, pickled carrots and cabbage
Bacon Taco$3.50
bacon, eggs and cheddar
Vegan Taco$3.50
Refried beans, guac, pickled carrots and cabbage
Potato Taco$3.00
potato, eggs and cheddar
Juniper Taco$4.00
bacon, eggs, jack cheese and poblano peppers
Migas Taco$3.50
Fried tortilla strips, eggs, cheddar cheese, tomatos, onions and avocado
See full menu

Location

Austin TX

Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

