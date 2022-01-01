Go
Quicks Hole Taqueria

A sign of summer, Quicks Hole Taqueria offers wicked fresh lobster tacos, burritos, salads, soups and more on the waterfront in Woods Hole. Family friendly casual service with Cape Cod beer on draft, excellent house-made sangria and margaritas.

SOUPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

6 Luscombe Ave • $$

Avg 4.3 (738 reviews)

Popular Items

Mojo Pulled Chicken Quesadilla$11.95
Guacamole$4.95
Grilled Cod Bowl$16.95
Mojo Pulled Chicken Burrito$12.95
Two Grilled Cod Tacos$17.95
Two Fried Cod Tacos$17.95
Two Mojo Pulled Chicken Tacos$11.95
Chips & Guacamole$6.50
Pork Burrito$12.95
Mojo Pulled Chicken Bowl$14.95
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Live Music
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

6 Luscombe Ave

Woods Hole MA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

