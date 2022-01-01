Quicks Hole Taqueria
A sign of summer, Quicks Hole Taqueria offers wicked fresh lobster tacos, burritos, salads, soups and more on the waterfront in Woods Hole. Family friendly casual service with Cape Cod beer on draft, excellent house-made sangria and margaritas.
SOUPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
6 Luscombe Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
6 Luscombe Ave
Woods Hole MA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
The Wharf
Come in and enjoy!
Quicks Hole Tavern
Our mission is to delight guests with creative, inspired food & drink.
Shuckers Cape Cod
Come in and enjoy!
Jimmy's Classic Eats
Jimmy's Classic Eats has burgers, breakfast sandwiches, home made classic donuts and locally sourced ice cream waiting for you next to the ferry terminal in Woods Hole. Beat the line and order online!