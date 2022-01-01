Go
Quicks Hole Tavern

Our mission is to delight guests with creative, inspired food & drink.

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

29 Railroad Ave • $$

Avg 4.7 (1330 reviews)

Popular Items

Veggie Burger$17.00
white bean & quinoa with red onions, bell peppers and kale burger topped with lettuce, tomato chipotle aioli
Crispy Brussels Sprouts$12.00
with pancetta, caramelized onion, pecorino, balsamic
Cup Clam Chowder$9.00
House made clam chowder with smoky bacon and dill cream
Tavern House Burger$20.00
cheddar cheese, Bibb lettuce, tomato with on a buttered brioche roll
Fish and Chips$19.00
beer battered cod with house made fries & dill remoulade
Jonah Crab Cakes$17.00
two seared crab cakes, honey chipotle aioli
Grilled Chicken Ciabatta$17.00
fig spread, balsamic onion, arugula, Camembert
Taco Tuesday$3.50
Harvest Kale Salad$13.00
Toasted garlic brioche crumbs, lemon vinaigrette pecorino cheese
Winter Squash Salad$15.00
spinach & arugula with roasted squash, pickled red onions , roasted pears, pepitas, pecorino, maple vinaigrette
Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Live Music
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
TV
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Delivery
Takeout

29 Railroad Ave

Woods Hole MA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
