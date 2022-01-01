Go
Quicksand Culver City

10868 Washington Blvd.

Popular Items

CHIPOTLE SMOKED BRISKET$11.99
Thinly sliced smoked beef brisket topped with caramelized onion, melted white Cheddar and chipotle aioli.Served on ciabatta.
HERB CHICKEN SAND$10.99
Chicken breast topped with smoked mozzarella, roasted red pepper, herb aioli and arugula. Served on ciabatta.
OUR CUBANO$10.99
House-cooked pulled pork with sliced smoked ham, melted Swiss, sliced sweet pickles and Dijonaise. Served on pretzel bun.
TEXTBOOK TUNA MELT$11.99
Our albacore tuna salad topped with sliced Romas and sharp Cheddar cheese. Served on grilled sourdough
ASIAN CHOP$9.99
Baby Spinach, Napa cabbage slaw (Napa, Cilantro, Carrot, Scallions), pickled cucumber, pickled onion, edamame, peanuts, sesame seeds, wonton strips, rice wine vinaigrette served on the side.
BLAT (BACON, AVO, LET, TOM)$9.99
Applewood-smoked bacon topped with sliced avocado, green leaf, sliced tomatoes and herb aioli. On toasted sourdough.
BEAUTIFUL PASTRAMI$12.99
Our celebrated pastrami topped with melted Swiss, pickled cucumber and finished with Q sauce. Served on a brioche bun.
TURKEY BANH-MEATLOAF$10.99
Far East-inspired turkey meatloaf topped with our Asian slaw (Napa, Cilantro, Carrot, Scallions), pickled cucumbers and Sriracha aioli. Served on ciabatta.
TUNA AVOCADO SAND$10.99
Our solid white albacore tuna salad with sliced avocado, tomato and green leaf lettuce. Served on toasted sourdough.
BBQ PULLED PORK$10.99
House-cooked pulled pork sautéed with with sweet bbq sauce and topped with our Asian slaw on brioche bun.
Location

Culver City CA

SundayClosed
Monday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
